Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Pjsc Lukoil worth $237,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Renaissance Capital downgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of LUKOY opened at $87.77 on Friday. Pjsc Lukoil has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.02.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 billion for the quarter.

Pjsc Lukoil Profile

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

