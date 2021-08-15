Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Square worth $366,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $267.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.98, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,204 shares of company stock valued at $177,487,469. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

