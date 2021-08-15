Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 173,157 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,157 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Southern Copper worth $245,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FIL Ltd grew its position in Southern Copper by 60.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after acquiring an additional 671,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $37,015,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $24,663,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,570 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

