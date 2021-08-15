Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 202,777 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202,777 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.42% of Yandex worth $356,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

YNDX opened at $67.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32. Yandex has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

