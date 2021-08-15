Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 271,821 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796,812 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 271,821 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.56% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $275,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 59,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $12,047,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,636 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

