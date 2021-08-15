Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 291,147 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,286,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,147 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Trip.com Group worth $329,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.