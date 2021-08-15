Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 334,986 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,588,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334,986 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Alcoa worth $242,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Shares of AA opened at $45.25 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

