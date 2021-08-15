Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 37,582 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of NetEase worth $221,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of NTES opened at $89.66 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.