Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 798,933 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,860,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 798,933 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Itaú Unibanco worth $137,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ITUB stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

