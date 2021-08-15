Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,248 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Darling Ingredients worth $113,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

