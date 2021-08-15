Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,141 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of NXP Semiconductors worth $212,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 797.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 54,259 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $218.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

