Flamingo Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $87.25 million and $36.00 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00154577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,026.61 or 0.99944599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00879375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.79 or 0.07069794 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.