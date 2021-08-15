FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.57. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $16.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.49. 765,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,740. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

