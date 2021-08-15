FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after buying an additional 230,084 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FLT traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.49. 765,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,740. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.
Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.
FLEETCOR Technologies Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
