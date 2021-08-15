FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after buying an additional 230,084 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.49. 765,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,740. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.