FLO Market Capitalization Achieves $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

