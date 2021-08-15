Flow Price Tops $22.79 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $98.66 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.79 or 0.00048698 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00155447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,701.19 or 0.99805180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.26 or 0.00876765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.04 or 0.06956344 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

