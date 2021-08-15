Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £162.90 ($212.84).

Several research analysts recently commented on FLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £193 ($252.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

FLTR opened at £142.15 ($185.72) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a market cap of £24.92 billion and a PE ratio of -341.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is £131.45.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

