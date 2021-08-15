Flux One Day Volume Reaches $351,772.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and approximately $351,772.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00330794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00149951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00153796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002633 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 816.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 183,677,248 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

