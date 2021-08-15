FlypMe Trading Up 13.1% This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.30 million and $1,167.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FlypMe

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

