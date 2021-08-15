Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

FTNT stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.33. 598,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.