FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Reaches $0.0590

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 81.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $409,320.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $412.29 or 0.00864170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00108585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044457 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

