ForTube Hits One Day Volume of $21.17 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $32.50 million and $21.17 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.00863678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00107242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00044221 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.