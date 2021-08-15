Fortuna Reaches One Day Volume of $213.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $140,359.23 and approximately $213.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One Fortuna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

