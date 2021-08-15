Fractal (FCL) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $473,051.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00131610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00154207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.32 or 0.99922587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.34 or 0.00874356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.62 or 0.07037688 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

