Frax Reaches Market Capitalization of $263.66 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Frax has a total market cap of $263.66 million and $11.65 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00128613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00153817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,877.83 or 0.99774289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00876775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.78 or 0.06995805 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 263,182,401 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

