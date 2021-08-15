Frax Share One Day Volume Hits $26.76 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $61.43 million and $26.76 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00008202 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00130135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00154478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,300.00 or 1.00202093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00877884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.00 or 0.07066080 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

