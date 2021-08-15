Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.65 Billion

Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.07 billion and the lowest is $5.99 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $25.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

