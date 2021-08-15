Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 110,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 368,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,757 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

FCX stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.