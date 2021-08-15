Freicoin (FRC) Achieves Market Cap of $479,628.51

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 46.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $479,628.51 and $52.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Freicoin has traded up 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000171 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

