Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 56.9% in July

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FNLPF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. 2,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.23. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

