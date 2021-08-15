frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Purchased by Billings Capital Management LLC

Billings Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,476 shares during the period. frontdoor accounts for approximately 18.0% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Billings Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of frontdoor worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in frontdoor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,550,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in frontdoor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,201,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,091,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in frontdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in frontdoor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after buying an additional 226,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in frontdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $43.06 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.87.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.