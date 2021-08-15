FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,281.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 36,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 114.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $26,629,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

