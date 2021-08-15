FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Reaches $4.67 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and approximately $202.58 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $49.54 or 0.00107216 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00857454 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044310 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001879 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.