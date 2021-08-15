FUD.finance (FUD) Market Cap Hits $225,771.61

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.56 or 0.00020038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a market cap of $225,771.61 and $318.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.01 or 0.00869989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00108307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044496 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

