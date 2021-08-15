FujiCoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $14.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,749.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.65 or 0.06827742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $677.82 or 0.01481592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.83 or 0.00388699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00159930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.84 or 0.00578891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00366552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00310844 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,637,145,092 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

