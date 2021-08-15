Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

FULC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 13,963,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,402. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $749.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. Research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

