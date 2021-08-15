Function X (FX) One Day Volume Tops $1.21 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Function X has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $97.87 million and $1.21 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,157.51 or 1.00197346 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00033606 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006432 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00080565 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013001 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
