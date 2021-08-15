Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $494,996.97

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $494,996.97 and approximately $184,425.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00134217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00155683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.59 or 1.00276454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00881088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.97 or 0.06973061 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,756,697 coins and its circulating supply is 992,168 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

