FunFair (FUN) Price Up 12.2% This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00868393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00104310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044139 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

