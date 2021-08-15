FUNToken Reaches Market Cap of $242.02 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. FUNToken has a market cap of $242.02 million and $4.73 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00867990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00104170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044020 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.