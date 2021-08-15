Furucombo (COMBO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $828,702.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $828,702.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00048128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00132983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00155514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,891.57 or 1.00216337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.00877754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.