Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $582,499.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00137895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00154866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,730.48 or 1.00192690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00876399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.66 or 0.06981014 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

