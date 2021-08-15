Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $582,499.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00137895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00154866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,730.48 or 1.00192690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00876399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.66 or 0.06981014 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.