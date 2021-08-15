Fusible Market Capitalization Tops $210,675.17 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusible has a market cap of $210,675.17 and $430.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00156240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,108.02 or 0.99889301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00872726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.37 or 0.06928227 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

