FUTURAX Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 32% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $112,578.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 521.4% higher against the dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

