Gala 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.41 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Gala has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $129.15 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.49 or 0.00868321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars.

