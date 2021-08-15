GameCredits Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $25.34 million and $1.00 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.83 or 0.00388699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,962,247 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.