Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Gameswap has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $241,853.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

