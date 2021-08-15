GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $4.72 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00009955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $369.11 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.00863678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00107242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00044221 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,196,953 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

