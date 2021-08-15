GateToken Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.89 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00009965 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $357.99 million and $7.89 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00057520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00868329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00104419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043943 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,196,828 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

